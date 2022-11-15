Hamza 6x6 is being procured by the Pakistan Army.

Doubt itIt seems we are finally going to have a capable indigenous MRAP, and not some up-armored Toyota.
No way ..even if it's procured like max pro it won't be deployed as you won't get brownie pointsAlhamdullilah!!!
Toyotas and MRAPs are different category vehicles and cannot replace each other.It seems we are finally going to have a capable indigenous MRAP, and not some up-armored Toyota.
Tell that to the Pakistan Army. They're the ones who sent our Jawans out in Hiluxes.Toyotas and MRAPs are different category vehicles and cannot replace each other.
Can you please mention here the number of lives MRAPs saved in Afghanistan (and Iraq) while the number of Pakistani lost to IEDs.Toyotas won in waziristan while MRAPS lost
In Afghanistan...
Heavy weight vehicles are limited in utility in mountains.
Try taking land cruiser up a snowy road...than try alto on same road....see which one will skid and turn over
