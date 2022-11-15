What's new

Hamza 6x6 is being procured by the Pakistan Army.

It seems we are finally going to have a capable indigenous MRAP, and not some up-armored Toyota.
 

Toyotas won in waziristan while MRAPS lost
In Afghanistan...

Heavy weight vehicles are limited in utility in mountains.

Try taking land cruiser up a snowy road...than try alto on same road....see which one will skid and turn over
 
Mrc said:
Toyotas won in waziristan while MRAPS lost
In Afghanistan...

Heavy weight vehicles are limited in utility in mountains.

Try taking land cruiser up a snowy road...than try alto on same road....see which one will skid and turn over
Can you please mention here the number of lives MRAPs saved in Afghanistan (and Iraq) while the number of Pakistani lost to IEDs.
 
altafahmed said:
Can you please mention here the number of lives MRAPs saved in Afghanistan (and Iraq) while the number of Pakistani lost to IEDs.
Ideally u shud have mix of both . But don't right off Toyota ...it will go places no MRAP can
 

