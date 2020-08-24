What's new

Hamtramck, Michigan: America's first Muslim-majority City

Hamtramck, Michigan, made history by becoming what appears to be the first city in the country to elect a majority-Muslim city council notably, the city also became the first to have a majority-Muslim population in 2013, spurring an international media feeding frenzy to descend upon the city.
 
