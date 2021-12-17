What's new

"Hammad Azhar is a lair and backstabe us" All Pakistan Textile Mills Association. This is the reality of PTI government.

This issue should be addressed. I hope they have documented evidence of what the govt promised, because if they fail to meet those promises then they should sue them in court.

I also suggest all textile mills build solar panels on their roofs and even in their grounds if they have space, so they are not so reliant on this third world infrastructure to run their businsesses.

---------

So i just had a google and apparently these mills have their own power plants which use gas to generate electricity called "captive" plants. The govt stance is that subsidised gas was not provided for those power plants and they should be using electricity from the suppliers.

The mills stance is that the main suppliers cannot provide them adequte electricity.
 
If I have learned something everyone is a liar to some extent. I remember a very famous person of our country who went to save his life and is yet to return. I can quote countless stories and this includes us as well. We have become a morally, ethically bankrupt nation. Why should I expect the opposite from the leaders?
 
If I have learned something everyone is a liar to some extent. I remember a very famous person of our country who went to save his life and is yet to return. I can quote countless stories and this includes us as well. We have become a morally, ethically bankrupt nation. Why should I expect the opposite from the leaders?
Bro if you read the tweets and then the counter tweets by Hammad Azhar, it's clear that there is some ambiguity. I wonder if these established successful businessmen did a deal with the govt without a thorough contract? If they did, then it's immaturity on their part - if they didn't, then whip out the contract and take them to court.
 
Are these businessmen saying that they had no Plan B..?
Also, when they know the govt is Hands TIed... why not assist govt and/or invent some ways to cut this crap of crying all the time
 
Bro if you read the tweets and then the counter tweets by Hammad Azhar, it's clear that there is some ambiguity. I wonder if these established successful businessmen did a deal with the govt without a thorough contract? If they did, then it's immaturity on their part - if they didn't, then whip out the contract and take them to court.
Buddy, I don't expect these traders/mill owners to be any saint. As I said ye bik Gai hai awaam bhi. Hammad Azhar seems like a decent guy but hamare Yahan office/designation di jata hai power nahi.

The end time is near and trials and tribulations are all over us. I am not pardoning my gate keeper because he forgot to clean my car's tire and I expect my CEO to pardon me because I forgot to send him an email. It's a vicious cycle and we're all paying the price all together.
 
Are these businessmen saying that they had no Plan B..?
Also, when they know the govt is Hands TIed... why not assist govt and/or invent some ways to cut this crap of crying all the time
IDK, if it was my business and i was operating in this environment i'd be looking for a plan B, but at the same time, its not too much to expect uninterupted energy supply.

I suppose the real crux of the matter is - can the electrical grid/infrastructure provide them the power they required 24/7 so they don't need to use natural gas to generate their own internal power?
 
