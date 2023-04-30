What's new

Hamid Mir Revealed the secret Meeting of 30 Indian journalists at GHQ

AA_

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
988
-4
1,565
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I never understood the importance respect given to Indians by these pigs but now I do. They’re literally full of inferiority complex and think Indians occupied a higher hierarchy than them; hence this slave mentality behavior by trying to impress them and seek their approval. Are there no patriots left in Pakistan? The Iraqi insurgents took out the fake parliament full of sold out “Shia and Sunnis” sitting safely in their green zone guarded by the most powerful military in the world. And here, you have 240m just continue to take punches lying down. History doesn’t stop and the ghq are making sure everyone else stays mental eunuchs like them.
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,636
1
5,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Xestan said:
Once upon a time, Hamid Mir was a liar for PTI folks
Click to expand...
PTI youthias have done more damage to PTI's credibility than PDM could ever dream of.

I did not stop supporting PTI until youthias started objecting to me using my brain.

PTI has destroyed its party members and support base - the former when PDM electables replaced the origninal PTI members, and the latter when youthias chased away anyone with an IQ above room temperature.

AA_ said:
Are there no patriots left in Pakistan? The Iraqi insurgents took out the fake parliament full of sold out “Shia and Sunnis” sitting safely in their green zone guarded by the most powerful military in the world. And here, you have 240m just continue to take punches lying down. History doesn’t stop and the ghq are making sure everyone else stays mental eunuchs like them.
Click to expand...
Yes, let's balkanize Pakistan to own the faujeets and pajeets. That'll show them who's boss!
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,155
5
5,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
arjunk said:
I did not stop supporting PTI until youthias started objecting to me using my brain.
Click to expand...
So you were supporting PTI for youthias and not for it's manifesto?

Then it probably good that you left. This last year has been a good exercise of separating the wheat from the chaff
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,636
1
5,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:
So you were supporting PTI for youthias and not for it's manifesto?
Click to expand...
I said I stopped supporting PTI because of youthias and after it became the illegitimate child of PPP and PMLN. You should read before commenting to avoid embarrassing yourself.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Bajwa’s Kashmir ‘Compromise’, Unauthorized Disclosures Warrant Court Martial!
Replies
13
Views
526
AZ1
AZ1
Crimson Blue
Amazing Gen. Faiz told journalists to stop criticizing Nawaz Sharif?
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
SIPRA
SIPRA
Laozi
Why Pakistan anchors are allowed to spread rumors / spilling beans against General Bajwa
Replies
14
Views
362
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI distances itself from Khurram Hameed Rokhri
Replies
10
Views
405
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
HAIDER
Views of ex-COAS on army’s ‘combat worthiness’ quoted ‘out of context’: ISPR
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
778
truthseeker2010
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom