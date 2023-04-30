Hamid Mir Revealed the secret Meeting of 30 Indian journalists at GHQ

I never understood the importance respect given to Indians by these pigs but now I do. They’re literally full of inferiority complex and think Indians occupied a higher hierarchy than them; hence this slave mentality behavior by trying to impress them and seek their approval. Are there no patriots left in Pakistan? The Iraqi insurgents took out the fake parliament full of sold out “Shia and Sunnis” sitting safely in their green zone guarded by the most powerful military in the world. And here, you have 240m just continue to take punches lying down. History doesn’t stop and the ghq are making sure everyone else stays mental eunuchs like them.