Hamid Mir Removes His Official Facebook Page Right After Makdhoom Shahab Ud Din Exposed His Indian Page Editors

June 3, 2021The famous young journalist Makhdoom Shahab Un Din has revealed in a video that Pakistan’s controversial journalist Hamid Mir’s verified Social Media accounts were being operated from India.Makhdoom Shahab Un Din Shared Hamid Mir’s Facebook page screen recording in a video, saying that everyone could see that the account was being managed from India.After the video was uploaded on social media, the Facebook page in question was temporarily removed and appeared again only after the removal of the Indian Admin from the panel. Social media users applauded Makhdoom Shahab Un Din for exposing Hamid Mir.