Hamid Mir Removes His Official Facebook Page Right After Makdhoom Shahab Ud Din Exposed His Indian Page Editors

Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

Feb 22, 2014
Hamid Mir Removes His Official Facebook Page Right After Makdhoom Shahab Ud Din Exposed His Indian Page Editors

June 3, 2021

The famous young journalist Makhdoom Shahab Un Din has revealed in a video that Pakistan’s controversial journalist Hamid Mir’s verified Social Media accounts were being operated from India.
Makhdoom Shahab Un Din Shared Hamid Mir’s Facebook page screen recording in a video, saying that everyone could see that the account was being managed from India.
After the video was uploaded on social media, the Facebook page in question was temporarily removed and appeared again only after the removal of the Indian Admin from the panel. Social media users applauded Makhdoom Shahab Un Din for exposing Hamid Mir.

 
doorstar

doorstar

Sulman Badshah said:
Hamid Mir’s verified Social Media accounts were being operated from India.
seving bharat is a family trait, his father Waris Mir was a journo too and also worked for akhand bharat like his friend bongaghandu mojib ul rehman (who won the election in E. Pakistan just like rana sana druglord ullah does in his constituency)
 
Rana4pak

Rana4pak

The real culprit is army who give free hand to traitors,our agencies are useless who can’t neutralise traitors abroad like bramdad bugti.marri .altaf etc Hamid mir will be on air again at tv bcz of support of establishment
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

Rana4pak said:
The real culprit is army who give free hand to traitors,our agencies are useless who can’t neutralise traitors abroad like bramdad bugti.marri .altaf etc Hamid mir will be on air again at tv bcz of support of establishment
Establishment is turning out to be the enemy.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Rana4pak said:
Actually every good n bad in our society is bcz of establishment,they have good credentials as well have failure,establishment mean judiciary plus armed forces n bureaucrats.
Now they're the ones primarily responsible to clean up the mess they allowed to grow...

Any means are Helal in this regard.....
 
Rana4pak

Rana4pak

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Now they're the ones primarily responsible to clean up the mess they allowed to grow...

Any means are Helal in this regard.....
Only if they allow Imran khan for next term actually like erdogan he will have to fight with judiciary,media and whole establishment,hope ALLAH help our nation it’s not a easy task bcz armed forces never like that but if Imran khan make a deal with 50 % power sharing with armed forces than we have a chance
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Rana4pak said:
Only if they allow Imran khan for next term actually like erdogan he will have to fight with judiciary,media and whole establishment,hope ALLAH help our nation it’s not a easy task bcz armed forces never like that but if Imran khan make a deal with 50 % power sharing with armed forces than we have a chance
It took Reis Erdo'an 14 years in Iktidar to be the Muktedir!! And, it's only after surviving numerous assassination attempts, coups of all sort etc., and fighting back the best of the Imperialists/Zionists/Mafias etc. under Iblis..

So, Sabr and Shukr envelopoing the relentless Mujadele is the key....
 
Rana4pak

Rana4pak

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
It took Reis Erdo'an 14 years in Iktidar to be the Muktedir!! And, it's only after surviving numerous assassination attempts, coups of all sort etc., and fighting back the best of the Imperialists/Zionists/Mafias etc. under Iblis..

So, Sabr and Shukr envelopoing the relentless Mujadele is the key....
Actually it’s not 14 years it’s 60 years struggle of Turkey against its own establishment from 1960 actually. Hope ALLAH help us too like they did to Turkey
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

The Israelis carried out a campaign of eliminating former Nazis. They used Israeli citizens and diaspora for this.

Every Pakistani wherever he is should start taking out these Haqqanis, Marris etc wherever they are.
 
