Is he showing images from Mars? If there were training camps, they would've been hit and Indian bombs would not have created holes in the mountainous crop fields. Get online using Google Maps and try to find a camp that existed 2,6 12 or 24 months ago. A training camp that trains 350 individuals will be significantly bigger than ordinary house, that keeps 3-5 individuals.



Go, give google a try - or ask Indian Air Force to show you video footage of their "Locked targets" that they launched their bombs on. Is Indian Airforce also pro Pakistan that they will refuse?