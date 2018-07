Mr. R K Yadav who is quite active on twitter in a series of tweets revealed a lot of details about Mr Ansari’s stay in Teheran as Ambassador to Iran in 1990.

“Most of R&AW operatives felt insecure due to Ansari’s attitude. Later, a senior R&AW officer arrived from New Delhi to investigate. He indicted Ansari in his assessment report to the then R&AW Secretary.