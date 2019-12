Making some noise doesn't get you equity.The quietness about inappropriate behavior, misuse and assault must end for our own to be an increasingly others conscious, a progressively sympathetic, a kinder world.For a serious long time Jami Moor didn't uncover the name of his attacker as he was the amazing and persuasive man. Today, in a tweet Jami accumulated the fearlessness and uncovered name of his attacker who is Hameed Haroon. He is currently serving as CEO of Dawn.This brings serious concerns for us as a society. For a community which is deemed so professional, this incident is unacceptable and alarming. #MeToo movement is not a lie. This is happening all around us, from lower society to the higher classes.I encourage everybody to educate our generation so as to kill this illicit practice. To read more on the story, and to read all the tweets by Jami, visit this link Thank you!