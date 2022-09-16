Hamdard India head on why Rooh Afza is an Indian drink: ‘It is older than Pakistan and Bangladesh’​

The history of the drink goes back to pre-Partition India -- all the way back to a single family -- when there did not exist any Pakistan, or even Bangladesh​

Rooh Afza was originally a medicine, more than a drink or a sherbet, and it has cooling properties, which is why it is always in demand in summers, said Hamdard India CEO.

