Hamburger expert Bill Gates demands rich countries to eat only Synthetic Beef

Bill Gates has made the demand to rich countries to switch to synthetic beef in order to tackle the greenhouse gas emissions causing global climate change.
In his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Gates urges that it is possible for humanity to avoid the disaster through technological achievements. Yet government policy will definitely be needed.
Bill Gates wants rich countries to eat synthetic beef
He said while speaking to MIT Technology Magazine: “I don’t think the poorest 80 countries will be eating synthetic beef. I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef. You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time.”
According to research, burping cows bred for beef cause a major contribution to the emissions of greenhouse gas methane. It has reached the highest levels as the methane amount in the atmosphere rose between 2000 and 2017. This could increase global warming up to four degrees Celsius as indicated by researchers.
“Emissions from cattle and other ruminants are almost as large as those from the fossil fuel industry for methane,” said Dr. Robert Jackson. “People joke about burping cows without realizing how big the source really is.”
Source and More details are here : https://insiderpaper.com/bill-gates-rich-countries-synthetic-beef/
