Hambantota Port: Joint venture between China and Sri Lanka begins operations

China tops in Sri Lanka's FDI for 2017
2017-12-09
COLOMBO, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has accounted for 35 percent of foreign direct investments (FDI) into Sri Lanka up to September this year, with FDI for 2017 expected to total 1.36 billion U.S. dollars, local media reported on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade, There has been a "strong uptick" in exports and FDI into Sri Lanka this year.

"Data from the Board of Investment indicates a substantial uptick in FDI inflows to the country of 795.5 million U.S. dollars during January to September this year, 80 percent higher than the same period last year and already exceeding the full year 2016," the statement said.

"FDI from China is around 35 percent of FDI to date, while India is 16.4 percent and Singapore is 9.3 percent," it added.

Others among the top 10 countries for FDI into Sri Lanka include Netherlands, Britain, Japan, Malaysia, Sweden, and Australia.

The statement said the Board of Investment expects FDI for the year 2017 to total 1.36 billion U.S. dollars.

The manufacturing and services sectors have seen the larger share of FDI inflows of 397 million U.S. dollars while the infrastructure and utilities sectors received 352.5 million U.S. dollars.
So Chinese has ports in Sri lanka and Pakistan , Tell me which port will Chinese Prefer more for traffic ??
India doesn't allow China to buy a port in its coast, so Sri Lanka is the best option for ships to renew provisions. China can efficiently run largest ports, this is a best deal to both Sri Lanka and China, because if there's no port in Sri Lanka, Chinese ships have to pay more to renew in India, Sri Lanka also have no opportunity to setup its facility to serve such ships and required services. So this is best deal for both China and Sri Lanka since both sides can maximize their interest. India is definitely the loser. Sri Lanka's port is a new competitor for international ships sailing across Indian Ocean, China has the experience and capability to operate most busy, largest port in the world, the cost will much competitive than India ports, India ports will lose market share anyway.
 
The more, the merrier.
India doesn't allow China to buy a port in its coast, so Sri Lanka is the best option for ships to renew provisions. China can efficiently run largest ports, this is a best deal to both Sri Lanka and China, because if there's no port in Sri Lanka, Chinese ships have to pay more to renew in India, Sri Lanka also have no opportunity to setup its facility to serve such ships and required services. So this is best deal for both China and Sri Lanka since both sides can maximize their interest. India is definitely the loser. Sri Lanka's port is a new competitor for international ships sailing across Indian Ocean, China has the experience and capability to operate most busy, largest port in the world, the cost will much competitive than India ports, India ports will lose market share anyway.
Good luck for that...but i was under impression Chinese will be shifting more trade through Gwadar Port using CPEC.?
 
Hahaha nice spin. How come no Sri lankan members in this thread dancing if it was so good deal. Obviously the Chinese will be happy, great strategic deal for them, kudos. But others jumping to long live China-Sri lanka, this that is great optics for one's self respect
 

