Hambantota Port: Joint venture between China and Sri Lanka begins operations

So Chinese has ports in Sri lanka and Pakistan , Tell me which port will Chinese Prefer more for traffic ??

India doesn't allow China to buy a port in its coast, so Sri Lanka is the best option for ships to renew provisions. China can efficiently run largest ports, this is a best deal to both Sri Lanka and China, because if there's no port in Sri Lanka, Chinese ships have to pay more to renew in India, Sri Lanka also have no opportunity to setup its facility to serve such ships and required services. So this is best deal for both China and Sri Lanka since both sides can maximize their interest. India is definitely the loser. Sri Lanka's port is a new competitor for international ships sailing across Indian Ocean, China has the experience and capability to operate most busy, largest port in the world, the cost will much competitive than India ports, India ports will lose market share anyway.