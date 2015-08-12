Hamas political chief interview with Al-Arabiya

Interesting interview today between Al-Arabiya and Khalid Meshaal. Usually Al-Arabiya will not interview anyone from Hamas as of the past four years. This does not indicate any significant changes when it comes to regarding Saudi or Saudi-led axis policy towards Hamas, and includes usual anti-Hamas talking points regarding Muslim Brotherhood and the military resistance efforts of Hamas, but it does signify Hamas garnered interest/respect of players in region, because of ability to influence public opinion and street in the region, as a Palestinian movement. Hamas moved the Arab and Muslim street and bred life into them after it went with its decision to fight on behalf of Jerusalem and Jerusalem Palestinians being attacked there. As well as its decisions to hit Israeli's center and airports at full force(in relation to Hamas's limited capabilities).The interview included questions about Hamas's position on regional conflicts, it's relations in the region, and potential Arab restoration of ties with Hamas. Hamas chief clarified it does not accept any attacks on Saudi Arabia, Iraq or Syria (by Israel, US Houthi's, Iran led Iraqi militias). Hamas chief also emphasized the need for a Arab policy in the region , that is more potent and active, to take up a leadership role of some sort, with an anti-Israel position. This interview also shows the Saudi-led axis is aware of what is lost or what is up at stake if they continue allowing Iran to take a role in the Palestinian arena without them having as well or replacing it.