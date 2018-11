November 2, 2018Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the two major terrorist ‎groups in the Gaza Strip, issued a joint ‎statement on Thursday saying they plan to halt ‎their arson attacks on Israel, as well as the ‎violent demonstrations on the border. ‎Hamas launched its border riot campaign on March 30, ‎unleashing weekly waves of violence that have seen ‎thousands of Palestinian amass near the security ‎fence every Friday, burn tires, hurl rocks, grenades ‎and explosives ‎at Israeli soldiers and try to breach ‎the border. ‎The Palestinian say over 160 protesters have been ‎killed and 17,200 have been wounded in seven months ‎of weekly protests. ‎In late April, Gaza's terrorist groups launched an ‎arson terrorism campaign against the Gaza-vicinity ‎communities. Hundreds of incendiary kites and ‎balloons have since been sent over the border, ‎decimating nearly 10,000 acres of Israeli ‎‎‎‎forest ‎and ‎farmlands.Arson terrorism has caused ‎‎‎‎millions of dollars in ‎damage to the area and environmental experts ‎say it ‎‎‎‎‎will take at least 15 years to rehabilitate ‎the ‎‎‎‎‎vegetation and wildlife that have been destroyed by ‎the fires.‎Thursday's announcement is believed to be Hamas and ‎Islamic Jihad's way of allowing Egyptian intelligence ‎officials, who have been trying to broker a long-term truce between Israel and the Gaza groups, to ‎proceed to the next stage in the indirect talks, ‎which is likely to include a deal that would improve ‎the dire economic and humanitarian situation in ‎Gaza. ‎The statement was reportedly released after a ‎meeting between Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his ‎Islamic Jihad counterpart Ziad Nakhala, and also ‎underscored the "depth of the organizations' ‎commitment to the resistance against the Zionist ‎occupation." ‎They called on Palestinian Authority President ‎Mahmoud Abbas to immediately lift the economic ‎sanctions Ramallah has imposed on Gaza as part of ‎Abbas' efforts to wrest control of the coastal ‎enclave from Hamas, saying the PA must "strive to ‎bolster, not weaken, Palestinian unity."‎Such unity is imperative if the Palestinians are to ‎successfully battle U.S. President Donald Trump's ‎‎"deal of the century" for the Middle East, the statement said.‎Turkish news agency Anadolu quoted unnamed ‎Palestinian officials as saying that Egypt has been ‎able to make "significant progress" in the talks ‎and that as a show of good faith, Hamas has called ‎on Palestinian protesters to avoid violence during ‎Friday's demonstration.‎Declaration aside, four fires were sparked Thursday ‎by incendiary balloons sent over the Gaza border.‎One blaze, fueled by high winds, reduced over one-‎third of the Gevaram nature reserve, 4 miles from ‎the Israel-Gaza border, into ash. ‎Also, for the first time since the Palestinian arson ‎terrorism campaign began, a car was hit by an ‎incendiary balloon. ‎The vehicle, which belonged to Rafi Babian, the ‎security coordinator for the Sdot Negev Regional ‎Council, was parked at Kibbutz Alumim, 2.4 miles ‎from Gaza, at the time. It was engulfed in flames ‎and exploded as a result. ‎Emergency respondents said it was "by pure miracle" ‎that no one was harmed in the incident.‎‎"There's smoke all around us and we're at the point ‎where this is more than a health issue. This is an ‎actual threat to our lives," said Alumim resident ‎Ze'ev Bigel.‎‎"This undermines Israeli sovereignty, and we can't ‎see it's a surprise. The [government's] attitude ‎toward incendiary balloons, that they are now part ‎of the [daily] routine, is outrageous." ‎