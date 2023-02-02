What's new

Hamas is armed with air defense systems

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,300
-11
15,647
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Provoking Russia has had plenty of geopolitical consequences.

It is a fact that its consequences affected both sides but it also made USA distracted from western Asia for the time being.

This provided Iran with a chance to transfer sensitive technologies into Gaza.

A shot from video clip clearly says Hamas has received air defense systems.
Screenshot_20230202-225638.jpg



Video link:

www.mashreghnews.ir

شلیک پدافند هوایی حماس به سمت جنگنده‌های رژیم صهیونیستی+فیلم

شاخه نظامی جنبش حماس ویدئویی از شلیک پدافند هوایی خود به سمت یک جنگنده ارتش صهیونیستی در غزه منتشر کرد.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
13,238
44
18,015
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
"Thursday 02-02-2023 pm

The Qassami air defense media confronted the invading Zionist warplanes on the Gaza Strip with surface-to-air missiles"

According to Google translate.

It's probably manpads.
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
5,757
-37
3,216
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Muhammed45 said:
Firing moment
View attachment 914747

My guess is, both had self detonated. That's why i think it was manpad. Manpads can force F16s into operating at higher altitudes hence lowering its accuracy.

Explosion moment
View attachment 914748 Similar to Iranian made Mithaq manpad.
Click to expand...
What a retard lmfao. Those systems have been in Gaza for years.

Those MANPADs don't even get close to Israeli aircraft.

Israeli airforce uses targeting pods and guided munitions which allows it to fire from high altitude unlike garbage Russian jets, for Israeli jets, high altitude doesn't lower Israeli accuracy, it just increases the range, they never fly low, small 4km range MANPADs have 0 chance of hitting Israeli F-16s flying at 8km altitude, same F-16s which routinely evade dozens of S-200 missiles and others.
 
P

PeterboroughAli

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 6, 2023
44
0
9
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Muhammed45 said:
Provoking Russia has had plenty of geopolitical consequences.

It is a fact that its consequences affected both sides but it also made USA distracted from western Asia for the time being.

This provided Iran with a chance to transfer sensitive technologies into Gaza.

A shot from video clip clearly says Hamas has received air defense systems.
View attachment 914741


Video link:

www.mashreghnews.ir

شلیک پدافند هوایی حماس به سمت جنگنده‌های رژیم صهیونیستی+فیلم

شاخه نظامی جنبش حماس ویدئویی از شلیک پدافند هوایی خود به سمت یک جنگنده ارتش صهیونیستی در غزه منتشر کرد.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
Click to expand...
Surely they will be destroyed rather quickly unfortunately
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Iranian solution to latest versions of Abrams/Leopard/Leclerc tanks
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
Muhammed45
Iran and Venezuela send aid to victims of earthquake in Syria
Replies
9
Views
826
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
mohsen
Iran pounded US-backed terrorist bases in northern region of Iraq with 73 ballistic missiles
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
190
Views
11K
Sayfullah
Sayfullah
raptor22
Ministry of Intelligence: England would pay for Iran's insecurity/Iran International is a terrorist organization
Replies
3
Views
910
Iraqi soldier
I
Muhammed45
Simorgh rises from Antonov's ashes
Replies
6
Views
925
Sineva
Sineva

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom