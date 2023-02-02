Hamas is armed with air defense systems

Muhammed45
Provoking Russia has had plenty of geopolitical consequences.
It is a fact that its consequences affected both sides but it also made USA distracted from western Asia for the time being.
This provided Iran with a chance to transfer sensitive technologies into Gaza.
A shot from video clip clearly says Hamas has received air defense systems.
شلیک پدافند هوایی حماس به سمت جنگندههای رژیم صهیونیستی+فیلم
شاخه نظامی جنبش حماس ویدئویی از شلیک پدافند هوایی خود به سمت یک جنگنده ارتش صهیونیستی در غزه منتشر کرد.
