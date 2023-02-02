Hamas is armed with air defense systems

Muhammed45 said:

My guess is, both had self detonated. That's why i think it was manpad. Manpads can force F16s into operating at higher altitudes hence lowering its accuracy.



Explosion moment

My guess is, both had self detonated. That's why i think it was manpad. Manpads can force F16s into operating at higher altitudes hence lowering its accuracy.

Explosion moment

Similar to Iranian made Mithaq manpad.

What a retard lmfao. Those systems have been in Gaza for years.Those MANPADs don't even get close to Israeli aircraft.Israeli airforce uses targeting pods and guided munitions which allows it to fire from high altitude unlike garbage Russian jets, for Israeli jets, high altitude doesn't lower Israeli accuracy, it just increases the range, they never fly low, small 4km range MANPADs have 0 chance of hitting Israeli F-16s flying at 8km altitude, same F-16s which routinely evade dozens of S-200 missiles and others.