Hamas: Iranians true supporters of oppressed Palestinians

Tehran, May 13, IRNA – Representative of the Palestine Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Khaled al- Qaddumi said on Thursday that Iranians have always been true supporter of the oppressed Palestinians.Khaled al- Qaddumi made the remarks in a speech to worshipers in Tehran in the rally which was held after Eid al-Fitr prayers to show their support for the oppressed Palestinians.He said that the Iranians are always the true supporters of the oppressed Palestinians, adding that the US and the Zionist regime must know that the oppressed Palestinians stand by the Holy Quds until the last drop of blood.Referring to the sign that Iranians have installed in Palestine Square in Tehran, he pointed out that there are 7,000 days left until the end of the Zionist regime, as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized, the Zionist regime must be eliminated, and certainly, this is a big support for Palestine, and they will take the path of destroying the Zionist regime together.Pointing to the rallies of people in some countries such as Turkey, the US, and the UK against the Zionist regime, he said that the oppressed Palestinians are not alone in the world.He highlighted that the Palestinian issue is the issue of humanity, which looks for humanity, i.e. religion, morality, and culture.Referring to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's remarks about destruction of the Zionist regime in the next 25 years, he said that today they witness the Resistance of the Palestinian people and their progress of the resistance on the battlefield that would reduce the credibility of the Zionist regime and put them in isolation, adding that they hope that soon this regime to be eliminated.He added that the Zionist regime is now in a state of international isolation, and they need to increase this isolation.The Palestinian resistance is in the interests of the Islamic Ummah in the world, and today, in the first step, Islamic countries should cut official ties with the Zionist regime, and in no way do we accept in Palestine that a Muslim state has formal relations with this regime, he underscored.Referring to the popular support around the world for the oppressed people of Palestine, he noted that the integration that exists today between the Palestinian Military Resistance Front and the popular activities inside the country must be met with a positive response from the people of the region.Worshipers in Tehran held a rally after Eid al-Fitr's prayers to show their support for the oppressed Palestinians. They chanted "Death to America", "Death to Israel" and "God is Great".At the end of the rally, the student-people issued a statement in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.In the statement, the Iranians expressed their support and solidarity with Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other resistance groups in the region, adding that they will soon see the destruction of the Zionist regime and the liberation of Palestine and the Holy Quds.