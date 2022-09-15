What's new

Hamas Announces Restoration of Syria Ties, Calls for Unity of Ummah against Israeli Schemes

H

Homajon

FULL MEMBER
Jun 24, 2012
1,035
1
1,136
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
english.almanar.com.lb

Hamas Announces Restoration of Syria Ties, Calls for Unity of Ummah against Israeli Schemes

Hamas Palestinian resistance movement announced on Thursday restoring ties with Syria, ten years aft...
english.almanar.com.lb english.almanar.com.lb

Hahhhhahaaaa, nice :lol::lol::lol:

This stupid, disgusting, treacherous Palestinian rats have come back begging for help after their betrayel of the hero Assad, the only Arab leader who always supported this disgusting, treacherous Palestinians!!!

Their Sunni "brothers" don't care about them, even the Taliban want to have relations with Israel....I can imagine how deeply bitter the Palestinians feel right now that they have to crawl back on their knees to the Iranian axis :D.... wonderful, just wonderful!!!

But it is clear that neither Assad nor Khamenei have any love left for these deeply treacherous Palestinian scumbags, they will merely be used as pawns in the regional geopolitical game, nothing more! And all the Palestinians can do is to praise the Iranian axis for that :enjoy:

DfaPTEqXcAAj7as


This betrayel will never be forgotten!!!
 

