Hamas announces ceasefire understandings with Israel

The agreement, according to Hamas, was reached through the Qatari envoy who had mediated.

Hamas announced on Monday night that it has reached new understandings with Israel to de-escalate the situation in the Gaza Strip.



The announcement, published by the office of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, said the understandings were reached “after a round of discussions and contacts, including with Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi.”



Al-Emadi has been shuttling between Israel and the Gaza Strip for several days in an effort to prevent an all-out military confrontation.



The Hamas announcement made no mention of Egypt’s mediation efforts with Israel. An Egyptian intelligence delegation that visited the Gaza Strip 10 days ago did not return to the area since then.



The announcement came after two weeks of tensions between Israel and Hamas during which hundreds of explosive-laden and incendiary balloons were launched towards Israel.



“Understandings have been reached to contain the escalation and halt the Zionist aggression on our people,” Hamas said in its announcement.



According to Hamas, the new understandings include “a number of projects that serve our people in the Gaza Strip and would help them cope with the outbreak of the coronavirus.”



In addition, under the terms of the understandings, Hamas and Israel agreed to restore the calm that prevailed before the latest round of violence.



Hamas thanked Qatar for its efforts and support for the Palestinians.



The Hamas announcement came shortly after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh received a phone call from Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdel Rahman al-Thani. The two discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and Qatari envoy al-Emadi’s efforts to secure a new ceasefire agreement.



Hamas did not provide further details about the new understandings.



Reports in a number of Arab media outlets, however, claimed that the Qatari-engineered understandings include a pledge to carry out several infrastructure projects in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, increasing the Qatari cash grant to thousands of Palestinian families, reopening all the border crossings with Israel and expanding the fishing zone.



In addition, the reports claimed, the new accord calls for increasing the fuel supply to the power plant in the Gaza Strip in order to solve the electricity crisis there. Other reports quoted sources close to Hamas as claiming that the understandings also require Israel to facilitate the entry of medical supplies and medicine into the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.



Earlier on Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen Kamil Abu Rokon and the IDF’s Military Advocate General Brig.Gen. Sharon Afek.



Confirming reports out of Gaza, Israel said it would reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow in fuel as well as reexpand the fishing zone off of Gaza's coastline to 15 nautical miles.



The decision was made "in light of security consultations led by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz" read a statement by COGAT, adding that "resumption of the civilian policy toward the Gaza Strip is subject to the continuation of the calm and the security stability. This decision will be tested on the ground: if Hamas, which is accountable for all actions that are taken in the Gaza Strip, fails to stand its obligations, Israel will act accordingly."



