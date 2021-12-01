What's new

Hamara Tejas Or our Tejas- The story of LCA Tejas- Past, Present and Future

I didn't have the patience to sit through these poorly produced fluff pieces for a less-than-spectacular airplane.

Why can't these people stop their wild motions with their hands ? What's up with that ??

The snippets I heard were,

- Foar Plass gen Tek-na-lajee !
- Owar ninetee pursent com-pa-zeet ! etc.

So this is the Indian expert Dr. Kota designing this thing and there is no deep-dive discussion on what makes this a great airplane.

Was this useless propaganda piece made for ten-year-olds in India?

Forget deep-dive, there is no medium-dive discussion either.

Very anti-climactic - knowing the "owar ninetee pursent" of the components for this airplane are foreign made, and they can't even talk about that.

Waste of time...
 
So F-16 flew better with Teja control 11:56 :what: ? idk how it was integrated at first place
 
