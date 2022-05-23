What's new

Halt entry of Rohingyas: Bangladesh asks India

Halt entry of Rohingyas: Bangladesh asks India​


UNB, Dhaka
Sun May 22, 2022 11:09 PM Last update on: Sun May 22, 2022 11:13 PM

Bangladesh has asked India to take measures to halt entry of the Rohingyas as Dhaka reported the arrival of some Myanmar nationals in the past weeks.

"We've sent a note verbale," Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told UNB today (May 22, 2022).

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said a number of Rohingyas are coming to Bangladesh from India through fenced areas in recent times which he described as a matter of worry.

"Unfortunately, many Rohingyas are coming to Bangladesh from India," he said, adding that those Rohingyas went to India in 2012.
Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char Island.

These BSF Ba$tards are pushing these Rohingyas in.

Time for another Boraibari/Pirdiwa lesson.....
 

