HAL's Light Utility Helicopter gets go-ahead, delivery to start in 2022

Anik101

Anik101

Nov 15, 2018
India
India
India is going ahead with an indigenous light utility helicopter (LUH) after it proved it worth during high altitude operations, including at the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airstrip on the China border. The defence ministry has given the go ahead for placing an order for 12 of the choppers, with developer and manufacturer
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) expected to deliver the first by August next year.


Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

Cockpit video of HAL LUH during high altitude trials in Ladahk


HAL LUH during skid test

Flying in Siachen

Flight display during aero india 2021.
 
