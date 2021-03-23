HAL's Light Utility Helicopter gets go-ahead, delivery to start in 2022

India is going ahead with an indigenous light utility helicopter (LUH) after it proved it worth during high altitude operations, including at the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airstrip on the China border. The defence ministry has given the go ahead for placing an order for 12 of the choppers, with developer and manufacturer
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) expected to deliver the first by August next year.
Cockpit video of HAL LUH during high altitude trials in Ladahk
HAL LUH during skid test
Flying in Siachen
Flight display during aero india 2021.
