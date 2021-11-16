Halfmoon, colonel of BJP IT cell EXPOSED !!!

so this guy @HalfMoon
is a complete troll, 100% personifies what a troll is..
he's a hardcore bajrang dal type low iq gangu pretending to be in Indian Muslim
he is not an Indian muslim
was an entertaining gig for a bit but we really should call curtains on his act
kind of understandable if the management here likes having him around doing his retarded stuff.. but really, there are genuine muslim Indians here such as @jamahir @the showstopper @Naofumi @xeuss etc here who are not fans of the BJP and air their grievances regularly
I'd perma ban his *** off here forever
@waz @SQ8 @Irfan Baloch @jaibi @WebMaster
