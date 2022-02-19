Half of India's MPs have criminal records, Singapore PM claims Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has claimed that almost half of Indian parliamentarians have criminal records, including charges of rape and murder. Lee Hsien Loong made the remark in Singapore's parliament on Wednesday during a debate about accusations of lying levelled at a member...

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: February 19, 2022 23:18:47India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore on June 1 in 2018 –Reuters file photoSingapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has claimed that almost half of Indian parliamentarians have criminal records, including charges of rape and murder. Lee Hsien Loong made the remark in Singapore's parliament on Wednesday during a debate about accusations of lying levelled at a member of Singapore's opposition, reports Reuters.Lee mentioned India, suggesting a decline there since its first prime minister after independence from Britain in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, was in charge."Nehru’s India has become one where ... almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder," Lee said, referring to India's lower house of parliament. He did add, however, that many of the charges were politically motivated.In a rare instance of friction between the Asian allies, India has complained to Singapore about the remark.Singapore's ambassador to India was summoned to the India’s foreign ministry to explain.The Indian ministry declined to comment but an official there criticised what the Singapore leader said."The remarks by the prime minister of Singapore were uncalled for," said the official, who declined to be identified. "We have taken up the matter with the Singaporean side."Lee's office said it had nothing to add.India and Singapore are both former British colonies and have been close allies for decades.India's main opposition Congress party, led by Nehru's great-grandson, Rahul Gandhi, took the opportunity to extol its old leader and have a dig at its rivals."Nehru's magnanimity continues to inspire world leaders even today," Congress said in a statement on Twitter."Pity the ones here at home who fail to have the vision to understand the exceptional leader he was."