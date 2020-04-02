What's new

Half of Indians likely to have coronavirus by February

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,176
1
63,447
Country
China
Location
China
Half of Indians likely to have coronavirus by February

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar | Reuters

MUMBAI, India, 19 October 2020

At least half of India’s 1.3 billion people are likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus by next February, helping slow the spread of the disease, a member of a federal government committee tasked with providing projections said on Monday.

India has so far reported 7.55 million cases of the coronavirus and is second only to the United States in terms of total infections.

But COVID-19 infections are decreasing in India after a peak in mid-September, with 61,390 new cases reported on average each day, according to a Reuters tally.

“Our mathematical model estimates that around 30% of the population is currently infected and it could go up to 50% by February,” Manindra Agrawal, a professor at the Indian Institute for Technology in Kanpur and a committee member, told Reuters.

The committee’s estimate for the current spread of the virus is much higher than the federal government’s serological surveys, which showed that only around 14 per cent of the population had been infected, as of September.

But Agrawal said serological surveys might not be able to get sampling absolutely correct because of the sheer size of the population that they were surveying.
Instead, the committee of virologists, scientists and other experts, whose report was made public on Sunday, has relied on a mathematical model.

“We have evolved a new model which explicitly takes into account unreported cases, so we can divide infected people into two categories – reported cases and infections that do not get reported,” Agrawal said.

The committee warned that their projections would not hold up if precautions were not followed, and cases could spike by up to 2.6 million infections in a single month if measures such as social distancing and wearing masks were ignored.

Experts have warned that infections could rise in India as the holiday season nears, with celebrations for the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali due this month and in mid-November, respectively.

www.indiatoday.in

Coronavirus: Half of India may be infected by Feb 2021, says government panel

A government panel has said that half of the Indian population may be infected by coronavirus by February next year,
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

W.11
Muslims fear backlash of India’s coronavirus fury - Financial Times
Replies
1
Views
146
Nilu Pule
Nilu Pule
beijingwalker
Only the US has more coronavirus cases than India. But unlike Trump, its leader seems immune from criticism
Replies
13
Views
589
Chhatrapati
Chhatrapati
W.11
In India, Coronavirus Fans Religious Hatred
Replies
0
Views
119
W.11
W.11
SBUS-CXK
US coronavirus cases surpass 1 million: Live updates
Replies
10
Views
531
PakAlp
PakAlp
xeuss
Meet The Lawyer Fighting 50 Delhi Riot Cases, Almost Half For Free
Replies
2
Views
279
Max
Max

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top