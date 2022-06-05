Arabic press review: Half of Egypt's doctors left country in unprecedented brain drain
Meanwhile, UAE continues to hold detainees with expired sentences; US envoy says elections are the only solution to Libyan crisis; and Oman moves closer to digital currency
The lawmaker revealed statistics which show that about 110,000 doctors have left the country in the past three years - half of Egypt's estimated 215,000 doctors.
Now that is heavy. Seems Egypt is heading towards a big catastrophee. And I don't think there is anything that can prevent that, neither through internal policies nor through external help....