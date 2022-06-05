What's new

Half of Egypt's doctors left country in unprecedented brain drain

Arabic press review: Half of Egypt's doctors left country in unprecedented brain drain

Meanwhile, UAE continues to hold detainees with expired sentences; US envoy says elections are the only solution to Libyan crisis; and Oman moves closer to digital currency
The lawmaker revealed statistics which show that about 110,000 doctors have left the country in the past three years - half of Egypt's estimated 215,000 doctors.
Now that is heavy. Seems Egypt is heading towards a big catastrophee. And I don't think there is anything that can prevent that, neither through internal policies nor through external help....
 
There are things that could be done (but it would require the reorientation of the entire society) and those running society like it just the way it is, so the doctors vote with their feet.
 

