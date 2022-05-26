Half of Bangladesh rivers unnavigable​

Dhaka takes development partners on board to finance river development projects, agricultural transformationReaz AhmadMay 26, 2022 12:38 PMBangladesh showcased its most long-term vision yet before the world through an international conference in the city yesterday with an overarching goal of getting all development partners on board in its pursuit to become prosperous.Since its inception in late 2018, Bangladesh’s 100-year vision – the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 (BDP 2100) created a big buzz through the holding of this two-day first Delta Plan International Conference under the joint aegis of the governments of Bangladesh and the Netherlands.Dhaka hosted the conference at a time when over half of the country’s last remaining rivers have lost navigability and elevated river beds are blamed for higher magnitude floods.The conference, which will draw to an end on Friday afternoon, is being held within a week of the first meeting of the Delta Governing Council headed by the prime minister.The issue of funding ambitious projects – that include bigtime river management and harnessing of water resources – featured prominently at the conference that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated at a city hotel yesterday.So far Bangladesh has managed to channel barely one percent of its annual GDP in implementing BDP 2100 but would require more finance to accelerate progress by funneling at least 2.5 percent of GDP by 2025.BDP 2100 is aligned with Bangladesh’s three higher level goals – eliminating extreme poverty by 2030, achieving upper middle-income status by 2030 and emerging as a developed economy by 2041.Following the opening sessions, experts, academics, economists, ministers and officials from home and abroad held several breakout sessions, deliberating at length on such crucial issues as basin wide river management, curbing flood-induced yearly economic losses, cooperation of upper riparian country in Bangladesh’s getting its due share of common rivers’ waters and investing more in climate-smart agriculture to face future challenges of food security.The embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands in Dhaka, The World Bank Group, Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency and embassy, the EU embassy in Dhaka and UN FAO, among others, got actively involved in the Delta Plan Conference activities.The issue of dredging Bangladesh’s elevated river beds and land reclamation was high on agenda.In one of the sessions, water resources ministry senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar emphasized a narrowing down of the width of the major rivers by dredging built-up silt and reclaiming land. For example, he said there are stretches where the Jamuna river’s width extends up to 10-15 kilometers thereby making the river lose depth and eroding lots of riverbank lands.He said bigtime capital dredging was going on, employing as many as 64 dredgers to help ensure better conveyance capacity of some of the Jamuna’s distributaries and tributaries.Kabir, however, cautioned engineers managing river bank embankment development projects not to repeat the mistakes of the past where water flow-link between some of the country’s mighty river systems with their distributaries had been cut off.The conference was told that of the 405 rivers that remain alive round the year, 172 are navigable.The senior secretary said the prime minister had instructed last week that the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) needed to work in unison in drawing up dredging plans for all rivers.Speaking at one of the breakout sessions, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque batted for transforming subsistence agriculture into commercial farming and investing more in farm research and development so that Bangladesh’s agriculture sector could withstand future shocks of climate-induced food vulnerabilities.He attached importance to accelerating farm mechanization, developing climate-smart agriculture and developing crop varieties suitable for drought, salinity and flash flood vulnerable regions.The session focused discussions on three key areas: exploring future food export potentials, developing climate-smart and resilient agriculture and aligning the agricultural transformation program with the Delta Plan.Bangladesh has focused since long on water resources management and related disasters risk reduction (DRR). Despite successes, Bangladesh faces considerable development challenges posed by its unique deltaic geographic position, dynamics and associated vulnerability.Some of these challenges include: cyclones and storm surges, sea level rise (SLR) and salinity intrusion, recurrent floods and waterlogging, riverbank erosion, droughts, water quality, and soil and environmental pollution.