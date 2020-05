Americans feel more productive working from home…but miss the office

65 percent feel their productivity has increased now that they work from home.





80 percent say they can better manage interruptions from coworkers now that they work from home.





80 percent enjoy being able to see their family during the day now that they work from home.





77 percent say they're finding new times to be productive outside of the normal 9–5 hours.





And yet, even with all of those seeming advantages, 66 percent prefer working in the office or workplace over working from home.



Work doesn't take longer from home…and might be faster

74 percent don't feel pressure to be more productive.





71 percent don't feel pressure to prove they're working.





77 percent say their manager doesn't expect them to respond instantly.





72 percent say they're not checking in any more than usual with their team.



Only 42 percent miss socializing with coworkers.

73 percent say that none of their tasks take longer to complete when working from home.





26 percent say that parts of their job are being executed more quickly.





29 percent say non-essential meetings have been pared down to emails.



Nearly 1 in 3 (31 percent) say they are working fewer hours.





Just over 1 in 4 (27 percent) say they're working more hours.





Only 29 percent say their schedule is unpredictable as their family is also home.



Workers are using video and team chat more often