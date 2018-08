Half of all gun deaths occur in just SIX countries - and they are all in North or South America

Brazil topped the list with more than 43,200 deaths occurring in 2016

But a higher proportion of the population in El Salvador were killed with 39.2 deaths per 100,000 people

The other five countries in the top 10 list were the US, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Guatemala

Researchers say that, worldwide, deaths from gun surpassed deaths due to global conflict and terrorism deaths almost every year from 1990 to 2016

TOP 10 COUNTRIES WITH MOST GUN DEATHS IN 2016