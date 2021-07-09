What's new

Half of all Afghan district centers under Taliban control - U.S. general

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,511
21
17,511
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1626895381117.png


Taliban insurgents control about half of Afghanistan's district centers, the senior U.S. general said on Wednesday, indicating a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

Insecurity has been growing in Afghanistan in recent weeks, largely spurred by fighting in its provinces as U.S.-led foreign troops complete their withdrawal and the Taliban launch major offensives, taking districts and border crossings.

"Strategic momentum appears to be sort of with the Taliban," General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters.

Milley said more than 200 of the 419 district centers were under Taliban control. Last month, he had said the Taliban controlled 81 district centers in Afghanistan.


While the insurgent group had not taken over any provincial capitals, they were putting pressure on the outskirts of half of them, he said.

The government has accused the Taliban of destroying hundreds of government buildings in 29 of the country's 34 provinces. The Taliban deny accusations of extensive destruction by their fighters.

Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Monday to halt its offensives just hours after the rival Afghan sides failed to agree on a ceasefire at a peace meeting in Doha.

Biden has set a formal end to the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan for Aug. 31 as he looks to disengage from a conflict that began after al Qaeda's attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.


Almost all U.S. troops, except those protecting the embassy in Kabul and airport, have left the country.

www.reuters.com

Half of all Afghan district centers under Taliban control - U.S. general

Taliban insurgents control about half of Afghanistan's district centers, the senior U.S. general said on Wednesday, indicating a rapidly deteriorating security situation.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,704
3
3,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I think the General is being MODEST and BIASED, the Taliban control far more districts than what he said.
Click to expand...
Screenshot_20210722-004022.jpg


Its pretty much accurate, he never said Kabul controls the remaining half. Infact a little more than half is is with Taliban, 30% is contested and around 20% is with Kabul.

Anyways whats your thought on the current stalemate?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Pakistan Space Agency
7 Afghan Air Force pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws
Replies
8
Views
442
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to Host Afghan Leaders for Peace Talks
Replies
3
Views
298
AbuzarIlyas
AbuzarIlyas
fatman17
Red on Red: Analyzing Afghanistan’s Intra-Insurgency Violence
Replies
2
Views
857
TMA
TMA
خره مينه لګته وي
IN AFGHANISTAN, TODAY’S PRO-GOVERNMENT MILITIAS COULD BE TOMORROW’S INSURGENTS
Replies
0
Views
415
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
Yankee-stani
Organised Crime in Asia – An [In]convenient Relationship
Replies
1
Views
1K
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom