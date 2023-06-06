What's new

Half a million march in Warsaw against Poland’s ruling party

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,720
-18
16,439
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Half a million march in Warsaw against Poland’s ruling party​

Massive rally was called by Donald Tusk, whose Civic Platform party is bidding to unseat the ruling Law and Justice party.
POLAND-POLITICS-DEMONSTRATION

People wave EU and Polish flags during an anti-government demonstration in Warsaw | Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images
By Wojciech Kość
June 4, 2023 5:17 pm CET

2 minutes read

An estimated 500,000 people marched through downtown Warsaw Sunday afternoon in a huge rally against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, held on the 34th anniversary of the breakthrough election that effectively ended communist rule in Poland.
The march was called by Donald Tusk, former Polish prime minister and former president of the European Council, who is now leading his Civic Platform (PO) party in a bid to defeat PiS in an election due later this year.
“You’re all here because you have just believed we can win,” Tusk told the crowd, which filled Warsaw’s Castle Square. People in the crowd were holding up white-and-red flags and anti-government placards, including the locally famous ones with eight asterisks, denoting the Polish for “f*** PiS.”
“Here’s my pledge to you today: We are going to win this election and hold PiS accountable,” Tusk said.

The rally, which appeared to be the biggest political demonstration in Poland in decades, took place just a few days after PiS-friendly President Andrzej Duda signed off on controversial legislation setting up a special commission to probe Russian influence on Poland’s security. The commission will have vast powers including slapping whoever is found to be making political decisions under Russia’s sway with a 10-year ban from holding public office.


Poland’s opposition has said that the proposed sanctions of the special commission could be used to remove Tusk from politics under trumped-up allegations.


Following criticism in Poland, as well as from the U.S. and the EU, Duda has since moved to blunt the commission’s powers. That would, however, require another vote in the parliament.


Poland is gearing up for what is set to be a close election this fall. According to POLITICO’s Poll of Polls, Tusk’s Civic Platform is currently trailing PiS. But the ruling party does not have enough support to guarantee it a majority in the next parliament.


The standing of PiS in the polls has weakened in 2023 in the wake of double-digit inflation and an economic slowdown. Both are expected to ease later this year, possibly giving the ruling party some room to outdo the opposition and secure an unprecedented third consecutive term in office.
 
A

AViet

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 11, 2009
2,239
-1
4,357
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Korea, Republic Of
And DW, BBC and France 24 are all silent, at least until late yesterday. So much for the "freedom of press" in the West now. Tgey have sinked to a new low.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
5,703
-10
8,248
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Poland current goverment is extreme as they come

they have been throwing stones at the Russian Bear from a distance and got Ukraine in deep sh$t that is just sick and sad

Poland needs to think it here

trying to be tough guy with NATO isn't working, its clear US and UK and not going to back these light weight NATO members and UK and US are not that stupid

Poland is buying plenty of Apache helicopters and Americans are laughing all the way to the bank

Russia is no joke and best not to mess with them
 
K

Kejo

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 13, 2023
62
0
26
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Muhammed45 said:
Well, an other one of American boot licking governments of Europe is screwed.

Click to expand...
Obviously, you don't know anything about Poland. The government is known to be anti-EU. They repeatedly target Brussels for interfering in Poland's domestic issues, however, the same ruling party has no problem with receiving BILLIONS of Euros year after year from the EU.

The opposition on the other hand is heavily pro-EU.

You should know that ALL parties in the Polish politics are pro-US by default.

I don't understand your motivation for this topic.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Poland demands nearly $1.3 trillion in WWII damages from Germany
Replies
3
Views
272
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Piotr
Poland to sue Germany for $1.3 trillion over WWII
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
3K
Piotr
Piotr
Zarvan
Poland receives first HIMARS launchers.
Replies
2
Views
454
Oldman1
O
renhai
Poland’s First National Car Izera to Use Geely’s SEA EV Platform
Replies
1
Views
423
renhai
renhai
Vergennes
Poland to ramp up defence spending, army as Ukraine war rages
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Brainsucker
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom