Halda river to be renamed 'Bangabandhu Biodiversity-rich Heritage Halda'

FE Online Report | Published: March 18, 2021 19:36:41 | Updated: March 18, 2021 20:26:24

The government has decided to rename the Halda river 'Bangabandhu Biodiversity-rich Heritage Halda'.

Halda river is the country's largest water body for carp fish breeding.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the National Committee on Biodiversity, held at the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Thursday.

Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin presided over the meeting.

He said the National Biodiversity Committee constituted under the ‘Bangladesh Biodiversity Act- 2017’ will give advice for identifying and declaring important areas of biodiversity and give regular instructions on how to manage the declared areas.

The minister said necessary steps will be taken to facilitate the reproduction of carp fish, dolphin conservation, pollution reduction and overall biodiversity and environmental conservation in the Halda river.

"The government is responsible for the conservation and development of biodiversity as per Article 18A of the Constitution of Bangladesh,” he added.

