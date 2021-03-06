HALCON Awarded Contract for Supply of Precision-Guidance Kit Systems to UAE Air Force

HALCON Precision-Guidance Kit SystemsHALCON, a regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, announced the award of a AED 7 billion contract by the United Arab Emirates Air Force Air Defence (UAE AFAD) for its Thunder P32 and P31 (P3) range of precision guided munitions at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021 taking place in the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi 21 – 25 February. The P3 is a family of cost-effective, short-range, guidance kits that can be fitted to the Mk-82 (P-32) and the Mk-81 (P-31) general purpose aerial munitions. Thunder utilises inertial guidance augmented by global navigation satellite system (GNSS) information (GAINS). A semi-active laser (SAL) seeker configuration further improves accuracy performance against designated targets.HALCON THUNDER P31 Precision-Guidance Kit SystemHALCON produce two lines of drop-launched, unpropelled, precision-guidance kit systems. These air-to-surface kits incorporate aerodynamic tail control to guide down-range, cross-range, and back-range directioning. The Thunder system provides guided delivery for NATO STD warheads of MK81, MK82 and MK84, while the Desert Sting system provides delivery for warheads ranging from 5kg to 35kg. Designed to provide guided delivery of standard MK81 (P31), MK82 (P32) and MK84 (P4) GP aerial munitions, the Thunder System represents a cost-effective, short-range guided bomb kit system that combines an inertial measurement unit and global navigational satellite system measurements to guide the system to a pre-programmed target coordinates. The Thunder kit is offered in P31, P32 and P4 configurations.HALCON THUNDER P32 Precision-Guidance Kit SystemHALCON is a regional leader in the end-to-end manufacturing of precision-guided systems. With in-house capabilities across the production value chain, the company develop cost-effective systems that deliver the reliability and accuracy customers require to achieve their operational and tactical goals. Halcon ideates, designs and manufactures precision guided weapon systems, while leveraging emerging technologies to produce solutions at the highest international standards for the UAE and beyond. With three laboratories and eight production facilities, Halcon’s capabilities are reinforced by cutting-edge R&D and state-of-the-art equipment. Halcon is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond that was inaugurated in November, 2019.