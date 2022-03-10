What's new

Halal meat export to Tashkent begins

KARACHI:
Pakistan’s accession to the International Transport of Goods (TIR) Convention has opened up new avenues of regional trade and as a result bilateral exchanges between Pakistan and Central Asian states are growing.

Taking advantage of the potential for trade with the Central Asian states, Pakistani exporters have kick-started export of Halal meat to Uzbekistan through the land route.

The first shipment, containing 18 tons of meat, was exported to Tashkent on Wednesday. Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs Sheikh Yaqub was present at the time of shipment.

Shaheen Group Chief Executive Officer Malik Sher Khan told The Express Tribune that there was a huge market for Halal food in Central Asia and TIR had turned it easier for Pakistan to access the region.

“In one month, 900 tons of meat will be shipped to Tashkent via Torkham in 50 consignments of 18 tons each,” he said. “A consignment takes eight days to reach Tashkent from Pakistan.”

He revealed that talks were underway with Uzbekistan for export of meat to Tajikistan.

Citing that all routes from Pakistan to Tashkent had been surveyed, he added that Torkham was completely safe and all Central Asian states were connected to it.

“Increase in bilateral trade with Central Asian states will facilitate freight services and push down fares,” he said. “Containers carrying meat from Pakistan return to the country with cotton.”

He noted that the containers were able to reach Central Asia due to strict adherence to the axle load standards in Pakistan. “This system is being improved further at the government level, which will benefit exports.”

Published in The Express Tribune, March 10th, 2022.
tribune.com.pk

Halal meat export to Tashkent begins | The Express Tribune

Containers carrying meat from Pakistan return with cotton
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

A

