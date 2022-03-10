Halal meat export to Tashkent begins | The Express Tribune Containers carrying meat from Pakistan return with cotton

Pakistan’s accession to the International Transport of Goods (TIR) Convention has opened up new avenues of regional trade and as a result bilateral exchanges between Pakistan and Central Asian states are growing.Taking advantage of the potential for trade with the Central Asian states, Pakistani exporters have kick-started export of Halal meat to Uzbekistan through the land route.Shaheen Group Chief Executive Officer Malik Sher Khan told The Express Tribune that there was a huge market for Halal food in Central Asia and TIR had turned it easier for Pakistan to access the region.He revealed that talks were underway with Uzbekistan for export of meat to Tajikistan.Citing that all routes from Pakistan to Tashkent had been surveyed, he added that Torkham was completely safe and all Central Asian states were connected to it.“Increase in bilateral trade with Central Asian states will facilitate freight services and push down fares,” he said. “Containers carrying meat from Pakistan return to the country with cotton.”He noted that the containers were able to reach Central Asia due to strict adherence to the axle load standards in Pakistan. “This system is being improved further at the government level, which will benefit exports.”