Halal food has high demand in China, SE Asia: FPCCI The Newspaper's Staff Reporter |Updated 22 Aug 2020 The government and private sector must take proactive initiatives to explore the true potential of ‘Made in Pakistan’ products, says FPCCI president. — AP/File KARACHI: The volume of global halal food trade is more than $3 trillion though Pakistan’s share is barely 0.25 per cent and there is a need to increase it, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar said on Friday. Speaking at a webinar — ‘Halal Industry in Pakistan: Potential and Challenges’ — organised by the FPCCI, Nisar said there is a need to increase Pakistan’s halal food production and exports of semi-cooked meat which holds high demand in China and other Far East countries. "The government and private sector must take proactive initiatives to explore the true potential of ‘Made in Pakistan’ products and go for a niche in the global market”, he stressed. CEO Sanha Halal Associates Mufti Yousuf Abdul Razzak said Europe is currently generating 80pc of global halal revenue. Pakistan has an opportunity to increase its exports of halal commodities since 90pc of our raw materials are halal, he said. Razzak urged the government to give tax and monetary incentives to investors for promoting halal brands in countries including Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. Director General Pakistan Halal Authority, Dr Akhtar Bughio said standardisation and conformity of halal products is needed to increase exports. “There is huge demand for Pakistani gelatin which is used in halal medicines in Muslim countries. At present, only five to six companies are working in this sector while Pakistan is importing 75 million gelatin capsules,” he said. A representative of Punjab Halal Development Agency said halal standards are not uniform in all countries which increased the cost of production and exports. There is need to develop one organisation at the OIC level which should work out its own rules and procedures for halal exports, he added. Coordinator FPCCI Regional Office Muhammad Ali Mian said that many halal manufacturers used interest-based borrowings or other Sharia-repugnant methods of finance, therefore their products cannot be considered 100pc halal. Managing Director Global Halal Services, Muhammad Awais Khan focused on the expansion of Pakistan Halal Development Council and requested for a ban on ‘self-developed’ halal logo which was creating problems for exports. CEO International Halal Certification Mufti Zeeshan Abdul Aziz suggested that it should be mandatory for all imports of Pakistan to be halal certified. Moreover, PSQCA should be strengthened to fulfill the mandatory standards requirement of other countries, he added. FPCCI vice presidents Dr. Muhammad Arshad and Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Halal Research Council research associate Muhammad Zubair Mughal and Food Manager Renaissance Inspection and Certification Agency (Pvt.) Ltd Sehrish Zuberi also shared their views during the webinar.