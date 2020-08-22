Halal food has high demand in China, SE Asia: FPCCI



The government and private sector must take proactive initiatives to explore the true potential of ‘Made in Pakistan’ products, says FPCCI president. — AP/File

The government and private sector must take proactive initiatives to explore the true potential of ‘Made in Pakistan’ products, says FPCCI president. — AP/File

KARACHI: The volume of global halal food trade is more than $3 trillion though Pakistan’s share is barely 0.25 per cent and there is a need to increase it, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar said on Friday.



Speaking at a webinar — ‘Halal Industry in Pakistan: Potential and Challenges’ — organised by the FPCCI, Nisar said there is a need to increase Pakistan’s halal food production and exports of semi-cooked meat which holds high demand in China and other Far East countries.



"The government and private sector must take proactive initiatives to explore the true potential of ‘Made in Pakistan’ products and go for a niche in the global market”, he stressed.



CEO Sanha Halal Associates Mufti Yousuf Abdul Razzak said Europe is currently generating 80pc of global halal revenue. Pakistan has an opportunity to increase its exports of halal commodities since 90pc of our raw materials are halal, he said.