HAL to test ELM-2052 AESA on LCA-Tejas, while Deal hangs on for 83 Jets

long detection ranges, high mission reliability and multi-target tracking capabilities.

4 days ago0 4,502 1 minute readDefense PSU Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL) will be integrating an ELTA’s ELM-2052 Airborne AESA Fire Control Radar (FCR) procured originally for the Jaguar Display Attack Ranging Inertial Navigation (DARIN III) upgrade program in its preparation for the manufacturing upgraded 83 Tejas Mk1A which company plans to test many of the features and equipment before first Tejas Mk1A jet is ready for first flight by 2023.The ELM-2052 is an advanced Fire Control Radar (FCR) designed for air-to-air superiority and strike missions, based on fully solid-state Active Ellectronically Scanning Array (AESA) technology, enabling the radar to achieveThe ELM-2052 radar provides simultaneous modes of operation supporting multi-mission capabilities for air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-sea operation modes, and weapon deployment.By analogy to the Saab GlobalEye AESA radar (which was produced in GaAs and GaN versions), a GaN version of the EL/M 2052 might have up to 70% greater range than the APG-77 or APG-81 based estimate.