HAL STEALTH DRONE WINGMAN UNVEILED AT AERO INDIA 2021

In a significant developement, Aero India 2021 unveiled a 1:1 model of ambitious HAL Wingman stealth drone for the first time which has an endurance of about 80 minutes and a range of max. 800 km. This range along with a speed of 0.8 mach enable Wingman to penetrate enemy territory within any short time.
Besides it uses indigenious PTAE turbojet engine which is used in Lakshya drone of India.
with 1.3 ton of empty weight this beast can carry a good amount of explosives.Wingman has also a big export potential as it costs just 5 million dollar which is the cheapest at its category..HAL wingman with DRDO SAAW bomb
with 1.3 ton of empty weight this beast can carry a good amount of explosives.Wingman has also a big export potential as it costs just 5 million dollar which is the cheapest at its category..