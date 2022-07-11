What's new

HAL & Safran create new joint venture to develop helicopter engines

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,335
-7
1,756
Country
India
Location
India
Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will jointly establish a new company in India to develop helicopter engines here. HAL CMD R Madhavan and Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Franck Saudo on Friday signed an MoU in the presence of Safran Global CEO Olivier Andriès. The new company’s main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and Indian defence ministry’s future helicopters, including the future 13-ton IMRH (Indian Multi Role Helicopter).


www.google.com

Make in India: HAL & Safran new JV to develop helicopter engines | India News - Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will jointly establish a new company in India to develop helicopter engin.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
16,116
-4
28,435
Country
India
Location
United States
The 3D rendering of the helicopter looks decent.

muf1h75bhwp81.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
French Safran to set-up engine MRO in India, offers to partner AMCA project
Replies
4
Views
377
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
HAL, Rolls-Royce ink pact for manufacturing Adour engine parts for global markets
Replies
9
Views
952
Keysersoze
Keysersoze
INS_Vikrant
UK’s GE Power Conversion and BHEL ink pact to develop integrated electric propulsion systems for Navy
Replies
0
Views
494
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
D
US Revives Offer To Co-Develop AMCA Fighter Jet Engine With India
2
Replies
21
Views
758
kmc_chacko
kmc_chacko
INS_Vikrant
HAL, Rolls-Royce sign MoU for MT30 marine engine installation, services support
Replies
2
Views
535
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom