HAL & Safran create new joint venture to develop helicopter engines

Make in India: HAL & Safran new JV to develop helicopter engines | India News - Times of India India News: NEW DELHI: Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will jointly establish a new company in India to develop helicopter engin.

Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will jointly establish a new company in India to develop helicopter engines here. HAL CMD R Madhavan and Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Franck Saudo on Friday signed an MoU in the presence of Safran Global CEO Olivier Andriès. The new company’s main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and Indian defence ministry’s future helicopters, including the future 13-ton IMRH (Indian Multi Role Helicopter).