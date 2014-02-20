HAL LUH| Updates and Discussions

Sanction for the development of LUH was accorded by GoI in Feb 09. The time frame for development is 6 years.
The helicopter in 3 Ton Weight class with Glass Cockpit with MFDs will be deployed for Reconnaissance and Surveillance role. It will be powered by a single engine. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220 Kmph; service ceiling of 6.5 Km and a range of 350 Km with 500 kg payload.
Source: LUH
Powerplant: 1 × HAL/Turbomeca Shakti 1U turboshaft engine, 1,272 kW (1,706hp) SOURCE: HAL selects the Turbomeca Shakti engine over the LHTEC CTS-800
