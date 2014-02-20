HAL LUH| Updates and Discussions

What's new

Sanction for the development of LUH was accorded by GoI in Feb 09. The time frame for development is 6 years.

The helicopter in 3 Ton Weight class with Glass Cockpit with MFDs will be deployed for Reconnaissance and Surveillance role. It will be powered by a single engine. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220 Kmph; service ceiling of 6.5 Km and a range of 350 Km with 500 kg payload.
Capture.PNG


Source: LUH


Powerplant: 1 × HAL/Turbomeca Shakti 1U turboshaft engine, 1,272 kW (1,706hp) SOURCE: HAL selects the Turbomeca Shakti engine over the LHTEC CTS-800



 
gslv mk3 said:
Like saying we should use LCA thread for AMCA thread.
Click to expand...
There is hardly news about the LUH, let alone the Dhruv anymore, unlike for LCA or AMCA with the development probably only to start this year. Not to mention that most of the HAL helicopters are related one or the other way. It's just difficult enough to keep people using those sticky threads at all and not opening dedicated threads all the time, but if we spread the few news for each helicopter, it will get even more difficult don't you think?
I think @jha once opened an helicopter news and discussion thread, which also would be a good sticky thread, since it includes all helicopters in operation in IAF, IN, IA, ICG, BSF...
 
