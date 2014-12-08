What's new

HAL LUH clears 6-km altitude flight, looks to high-altitude cold weather trials

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
15,647
-4
27,887
Country
India
Location
United States
The HAL Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has achieved an important milestone of flying at six kilometers (19,700 feet) altitude in Bengaluru. The chopper was flown by chief test pilot Wg. Cdr. (Retd) Unni K Pillai and test pilot, Wing Cdr (Retd) Anil Bhambhani.

The flight was carried out under the envelope expansion tests and flying at six kilometers altitude is a critical requirement towards the certification of LUH. The helicopter exhibited satisfactory performance and handling qualities. With the completion of this milestone, LUH can now undertake high altitude cold weather trials planned in January 2019.

The LUH is a 3-ton class new generation helicopter designed and developed by the Rotary Wing Research and Design Center (RWR&DC) of HAL to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters used by the Indian Armed Forces. The first flight of LUH PT-1 was carried on Sept. 6, 2016, and the second Prototype flew on May 22, 2017. HAL has an in principal order for 187 LUH that includes 126 for the Indian Army and 61 for the IAF.

The LUH is being indigenously developed by HAL to meet the requirements of both military and civil operators. The helicopter with a glass cockpit can be deployed for reconnaissance and surveillance roles and as a light transport helicopter. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour), with a service ceiling of 6.5 kilometers (21,325 feet) and a range of 350 kilometers (220 miles) with a 400-kilogram (880-pound) payload. The LUH is powered by TM/HAL Ardiden 1U/Shakti 1U single turbo shaft engine with sufficient power margins to cater to demanding high altitude missions.

https://www.verticalmag.com/press-r...t-looks-to-high-altitude-cold-weather-trials/
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,538
-1
3,275
Country
India
Location
India
Skull and Bones said:
The HAL Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has achieved an important milestone of flying at six kilometers (19,700 feet) altitude in Bengaluru. The chopper was flown by chief test pilot Wg. Cdr. (Retd) Unni K Pillai and test pilot, Wing Cdr (Retd) Anil Bhambhani.

The flight was carried out under the envelope expansion tests and flying at six kilometers altitude is a critical requirement towards the certification of LUH. The helicopter exhibited satisfactory performance and handling qualities. With the completion of this milestone, LUH can now undertake high altitude cold weather trials planned in January 2019.

The LUH is a 3-ton class new generation helicopter designed and developed by the Rotary Wing Research and Design Center (RWR&DC) of HAL to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters used by the Indian Armed Forces. The first flight of LUH PT-1 was carried on Sept. 6, 2016, and the second Prototype flew on May 22, 2017. HAL has an in principal order for 187 LUH that includes 126 for the Indian Army and 61 for the IAF.

The LUH is being indigenously developed by HAL to meet the requirements of both military and civil operators. The helicopter with a glass cockpit can be deployed for reconnaissance and surveillance roles and as a light transport helicopter. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour), with a service ceiling of 6.5 kilometers (21,325 feet) and a range of 350 kilometers (220 miles) with a 400-kilogram (880-pound) payload. The LUH is powered by TM/HAL Ardiden 1U/Shakti 1U single turbo shaft engine with sufficient power margins to cater to demanding high altitude missions.

https://www.verticalmag.com/press-r...t-looks-to-high-altitude-cold-weather-trials/
Click to expand...
How is LUH different than Dhruv?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zapper HAL Awaits Contract for LUH Indian Defence Forum 1
ravinderpalrulez First flight of second prototype of Hal LUH!! Indian Defence Forum 0
fsayed HAL Plans first flight of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) this month Indian Defence Forum 15
HariPrasad Turbomeca To Power HAL’s LCH, LUH With Ardiden Engines (1400 SHP) 17% more powerful. Indian Defence Forum 9
PARIKRAMA HAL eyes first flight of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) in December Indian Defence Forum 1
B HAL pushing for LUH first flight in December Indian Defence Forum 3
Zarvan Navy “Cold” on Joining HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) Program? Indian Defence Forum 3
Ind4Ever HAL Powers On LUH Ahead Of First Flight Indian Defence Forum 2
Ind4Ever Many New Informations Tejas/LUH/LCH productions -}> HAL is in competition only with HAL: R K tyagi Indian Defence Forum 34
ni8mare HAL LUH| Updates and Discussions Indian Defence Forum 127

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top