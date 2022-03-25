What's new

HAL loyal wingman project to go airborne by 2024

HAL loyal wingman project to go airborne by 2024​

by Akhil Kadidal





HAL's CATS Warrior loyal wingman UCAV could take to the skies by 2024, industry sources told Janes . (Janes)

A loyal wingman programme being developed by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is on schedule to see flight-testing by 2024.

Known as the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, the project began in 2018 and was showcased during Aero India 2021.

The company described the Warrior as a twin-engined autonomous, unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). The aircraft is intended to operate behind or alongside manned fighter aircraft to protect their tails. The UCAV is being designed to attack aerial and ground targets.

According to an HAL source, the project has advanced since Aero India 2021.

“The CATS Warrior is currently in wind tunnel testing. Our original timetable for deployment was 2024–25 and we expect flight testing of the CATS Warrior to start in 2024,” the source told Janes .

Janes understands that the company has two indigenous engine options for the Warrior. One is HAL's PTAE-7, a 400 kg, 3.43 kN single spool turbojet developed in the 1980s. The second is HTFE-25, a 25 kN turbofan under development by HAL.

Janes reported previously that the HTFE-25 has a twin-spool, mixed-flow, low bypass configuration. The low pressure spool consists of a three-stage low-pressure fan driven by single-stage low-pressure turbine, and the high pressure spool consists of a five-stage high-pressure compressor driven by a single-stage high-pressure turbine.

The company said that it hopes to certify the engine by 2025.

“As the CATS Warrior is a twin-engined design, we believe that using two HTFE-25 engines will give the UCAV the necessary performance to match frontline combat aircraft,” the HAL source said.

HAL loyal wingman project to go airborne by 2024

A loyal wingman programme being developed by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is on schedule to see flight-testing by 2024.
www.janes.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506919013397508099

EtI_FyBU4AUvTlF
 
What happen with India unfinish indigenous MALE UAV and UCAV development ? I think the concentration should be on those MALE development first before even jump to wingman program
 
Development completed

India demonstrates autonomous take-off, landing capabilities of Rustom II UAV

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has demonstrated the Rustom II medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle's (UAV's)...
www.janes.com

How come it is completed ? Have you read the news ? It is about flight test

Development is only completed after the MALE gets type certificate after extensive static and flight test being conducted which passes the minimum requirement based on the design phase and also should have gotten military certification by India Armed Force and concrete orders
 
Seems too targets in 2024-25
1. AMCA
2. HAL Tejas mk1a and mk2
2. UCAV
3. Shivalik frigates from both shipyards
5. New indian submarines SsBN
6. A nuclear submarine lease from Russia.
7. New indian made destroyers

And so many other in under develop indian made arms..... To many are in pipelines.
 

