Hal looking o supply Indian Military with 500 13 tonne Helicopters IMRH

This looks like seriously good product

13 tonnes

The helicopter it will replace is Russian MI17 & MI8

Looking at export market as well

HAL are really into everything

I LOVED THE DHRUV .............. this looks even better
Looking at entry 2026 we will no longer need Russian or any overeas helicpters in this heavey catagotry

Tejas

Amca
unmanned wingman Drones
BVRS
anti radaition stand off missles
cruise missles
attack choppers
light dhruv choppers
Aesa radars
Sam missles
Engines kaveri
swarm drones

This list is just getting huge
 
