HAL, Israel Aerospace Industries sign MoU for multi-mission tanker transport aircraft HAL will convert pre-owned civil aircraft into air-refuelling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities under this pact. The move is expected to provide India’s defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil (passenger) aircraft to multi-mission tanker transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.As per a press release, HAL will convert pre-owned civil aircraft into air-refuelling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities under this pact. The move is expected to provide India's defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market, it said."The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI's decades-old expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms. The scope of the MoU also covers "passenger to freighter aircraft" conversion along with MMTT conversions." it added.