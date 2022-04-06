INS_Vikrant
HAL will convert pre-owned civil aircraft into air-refuelling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities under this pact. The move is expected to provide India’s defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil (passenger) aircraft to multi-mission tanker transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.
As per a press release, HAL will convert pre-owned civil aircraft into air-refuelling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities under this pact. The move is expected to provide India’s defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market, it said.
“The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI’s decades-old expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms. The scope of the MoU also covers “passenger to freighter aircraft” conversion along with MMTT conversions.” it added.
HAL, Israel Aerospace Industries sign MoU for multi-mission tanker transport aircraft
