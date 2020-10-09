What's new

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
HAL employee held for supplying aircraft details to Pak’s ISI
By: PTI
Updated: Oct 09, 2020 3:50 PM
The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI, the statement said.
The division also carries out overhaul of the MiG series aircraft and Repair and Overhaul (ROH) of Su-30 MKI aircraft. (Representational image)
A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employee has been arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. The man was supplying secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their manufacturing unit to ISI, a police statement said. The Nashik unit of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had received reliable intelligence about the man, who was in constant touch with ISI, the statement said.
The man was supplying the secret information about Indian fighter aircraft and their sensitive details, along with the information related to HAL’s aircraft manufacturing unit at Ojhar near Nashik, airbase and prohibited area inside the manufacturing unit, police said. An offence under the Official Secrets Act has been registered against the 41-year-old man, an official said. Officials of the Nashik ATS unit arrested him from his house in Nashik, he said.

Three mobile handsets along with five SIM cards and two memory cards have been seized from him, he said. The phones and SIM cards were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, he added. The accused was produced before court on Friday, and has been remanded in ATS custody for 10 days, he said.
HAL’s Aircraft Division Nashik, established in 1964 for licence manufacture of MiG-21FL aircraft and K-13 missiles, is located at Ojhar, 24 km from Nashik and around 200 km from Mumbai. The division has also manufactured other MiG variants like MiG-21M, MiG-21 BIS, MiG-27 M and the state-of-the-art Su-30 MKI fighter jet. The division also carries out overhaul of the MiG series aircraft and Repair and Overhaul (ROH) of Su-30 MKI aircraft.
 
The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
This is not good. Except that, end results were always calculated and the handling side doesn't loose but gained with more than bang for the buck. What if he is not a culprit?
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
The Eagle said:
This is not good. Except that, end results were always calculated and the handling side doesn't loose but gained with more than bang for the buck. What if he is not a culprit?
Either way it's a win win situation....info collected is info gained....and if he is not the culprit then more headache for the Indians.
The Eagle said:
Spoiler
Bless him.
I will pray for him over next dish of Beef Biryani.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

Apr 12, 2009
HaMoTZeMaS said:
Can we now make a replica of Tejas, improve and make a real flying prototype to India.. Just to add more shame
I was going to respond by saying what possibly India had in terms of advance ed aircraft secrets that we cant get from elsewhere
but since you mentioned Tejas so it seems that someone in ISI bought the propaganda and belief of IAF enthusiasts that class it as the top of the line jet way ahead of its time and advanced from anything east or west has fielded
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
Irfan Baloch said:
I was going to respond by saying what possibly India had in terms of advance ed aircraft secrets that we cant get from elsewhere
but since you mentioned Tejas so it seems that someone in ISI bought the propaganda and belief of IAF enthusiasts that class it as the top of the line jet way ahead of its time and advanced from anything east or west has fielded
Or may be yet another plot of an excuse similar to what Modi said after disappointing Balakot Drama. Apparently, BJP needs something to feed to their junta as a reason that why the "Asian Raptor" failed miserably on that day and Tejas could never satisfy Indian Military requirements.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

Apr 12, 2009
The Eagle said:
Or may be yet another plot of an excuse similar to what Modi said after disappointing Balakot Drama. Apparently, BJP needs something to feed to their junta as a reason that why the "Asian Raptor" failed miserably on that day and Tejas could never satisfy Indian Military requirements.
1. cloud cover --- checked
2. lack of Rafales --- checked
3. Espionage by ISI ----- Also chek
 
xeuss

xeuss

Aug 22, 2019
When the Indian media does not name the culprit, you can be assured he is a Hindu.

As usual, there is no media outrage on this...no prime time debates...
 
