HAL begins Phase-II flying training of Nigerian officers on Chetak Helicopter

Six officers of the Nigerian Army Aviation will be imparted 70 hours of training each on Chetak helicopters.Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday informed that it has signed a contract with the Nigerian Army for imparting Phase-II flying training on Chetak helicopters for six officers of the Nigerian Army Aviation.The training began on Monday and is planned to be completed by December this year, the aerospace firm said, adding that as part of the effort, each Nigerian officer will be imparted 70 hours of flying training.Tripathy said platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), with a wide range of capabilities, can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army. “Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training, but also towards asset acquisition,” Commodore Kujoh said.