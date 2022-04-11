What's new

HAL begins Phase-II flying training of Nigerian officers on Chetak Helicopter

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,056
-5
1,381
Country
India
Location
India
Six officers of the Nigerian Army Aviation will be imparted 70 hours of training each on Chetak helicopters.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday informed that it has signed a contract with the Nigerian Army for imparting Phase-II flying training on Chetak helicopters for six officers of the Nigerian Army Aviation.

The training began on Monday and is planned to be completed by December this year, the aerospace firm said, adding that as part of the effort, each Nigerian officer will be imparted 70 hours of flying training.

Tripathy said platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), with a wide range of capabilities, can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army. “Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training, but also towards asset acquisition,” Commodore Kujoh said.

www.google.com

Bengaluru: HAL begins Phase-II flying training for Nigerian army officers

Six officers of the Nigerian Army Aviation will be imparted 70 hours of training each on Chetak helicopters.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HostileInsurgent
HAL set to deliver first batch of 3 Light Combat Helicopters to Indian Airforce.
Replies
9
Views
694
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
A
India closes in on maritime helicopter export to the Philippines
Replies
0
Views
493
Arulmozhi Varman
A
Raj-Hindustani
3 Light Combat Helicopters Delivered to IAF, but HAL yet to get contract for LCH
Replies
2
Views
502
Archie
Archie
Windjammer
No Pride & Joy Tejas Among 75 Aircraft to Fly Past on Republic Day
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
99
Views
4K
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
Windjammer
15 helicopter accidents among 3 Services in last five years
Replies
3
Views
399
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom