Hakwa Nadro Nadroga outclasses Rewa to retain Farebrother

Nadroga outclassed Rewa 20-10 in an entertaining last INKK Farebrother challenge at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this afternoon.Rewa made several attempts in the first few minutes of the game to score a try but was kept at bay by the strong Nadroga defence.Nadroga’s Fullback Jack Volavola put Nadroga in the lead after converting a penalty in the first seventh minute of play.The power-packed Nadroga forwards bulldozed their way through for a try to Joji Kunavula with the hosts leading 10-0.Nadroga added another five points in the 38th minute of play, after a successful try by ‘The Tornado’ Panapasa Qeruqeru.Nadroga led 15-0 at half time.Rewa made a strong start in the second half with a penalty kick jotting down their first three points on the scoreboard.The host side without disappointing their fans managed to score their third try to Outside Back Taniela Rakuro, as Nadroga maintained their lead 20 – 3 in the 70th minutes of play.Rewa Fullback Rusiate Nayacakalou scored a converted try in the last minute of the second half, but it did not help them snatch the Farebrother trophy from the Nadroga side.The host side dominated in every scrum and that somehow cost the game for the Rewa side.