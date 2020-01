Hajj cost may increase to Rs550,000 this year

Senate panel expresses concern over hike of Rs115,000 in govt package

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs has recommended increase in the cost of Hajj package by Rs115,000. After, this hike the total cost of government Hajj package would become around Rs550,000,” said Ministry of Religious Affairs Secretary Mushtaq Bhorana.

The secretary told the panel that a total of 179,000 people are going to perform Hajj this year.

the government is increasing the cost of the Hajj package every year and it is becoming difficult for the poor to perform the religious obligation.