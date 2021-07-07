What's new

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: Interim PM

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: Interim PM
Unidentified individuals attacked private residence of President Moise overnight and shot him dead, interim PM says.


7 Jul 2021
Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been assassinated at his home, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced. The first lady was hospitalised.

A group of unidentified individuals attacked the private resident of Moise overnight and shot him dead, Joseph said.

Moise had been ruling Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed and following disputes on when his own term ended.

Joseph said he was now in charge of the country.

More to follow..

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: Interim PM

Unidentified individuals attacked private residence of President Moise overnight and shot him dead, interim PM says.
