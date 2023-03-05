Hainan travel recommendations

Corruptistan
May 28, 2022
Can the Chinese users here or anyone familiar with Hainan tell me and potential others reading this thread, the must see places in Heinan in regards to nature, beaches, historical places, cuisine, economic costs etc.
What is the best time of the year to visit for a family holiday?
It looks like a really beautiful beach destination.
