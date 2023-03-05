Hainan travel recommendations

What's new

Corruptistan

May 28, 2022
Pakistan
Pakistan
Can the Chinese users here or anyone familiar with Hainan tell me and potential others reading this thread, the must see places in Heinan in regards to nature, beaches, historical places, cuisine, economic costs etc.

What is the best time of the year to visit for a family holiday?

HainanMap-1.jpg


It looks like a really beautiful beach destination.
 
Corruptistan

May 28, 2022
Pakistan
Pakistan
No recommendations? What's the local cuisine like? Is it distinct from Cantonese cuisine?

From my research I found out that the Southwestern part of Heinan has the best weather. Least rainfall and the most sunshine.

Dongfang, Heinan in particular. Although that part of Heinan does not look like the most developed in terms of tourism.
 

