HAIDER: UNDERSTANDING PAKISTAN’S NEXT-GENERATION TANK

DavidSling said: APS is the best way to start, altho making it in house is always a better option since the field always produce more measures and countermeasures.



As for future tank, I'd guess it'd be faster, with more stealthy design, and the ability to see outside the tank using 3d glasses like Iron Vision is also important for better situational awareness

Yes, What Haider Project is all about is making a 'SMART TANK' that needs a advanced inhouse defense system against atgms and top attack ATGMS and Helicopters. Jamming systems like shotra are always vulnerable and workarounds are easy to develop to overcome those jammers. As we see in Syrian conflict T90 relies on its armor rather than shotra which failed in several videos.would be better which can also be used to upgrade older Pakistani Al Khalid tanks in our inventory. We need something similar to Arena APs or Trophy active defense add ons with stealth features on Haider MBT.Secondly, reactive armor should be an area of concern on AK. There are reactive armor types like non explosive reactive armor that can withstand tandem charge double warhead atgms since the first charge fails to detonate any explosive in armor. NERA and NxRA are also lighter than ERA. A combination of both can be used. From frontal aspect there is more armor and ERA would increase the defense against other tanks rounds like sabot or heat. You can also see atgm coming from front more easily apply generate fog and other measures. From side aspects where there is less armor layers of NERA and NxRA can be applied on top of the main armor to withstand rpg and atgm rounds from sides or back.Thirdly, the crew training equipment needs an update.It is the heart of the system. A crew with high situational awareness can for example detect and evade an atgm attack by maneuver and fog generation etc without active defense or armor coming into scene. It is not a jeep with a cannon. Just like pilots there should be simulators to train the crew against all types of odds such as atgm ambush. mine fields. outnumbered tank warfare. enemy air support etc. The crew should be trained effectively and quickly to take the most appropriate action under those conditions.