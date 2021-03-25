Haftar's war criminal militia commander Al-Werfalli was killed in Benghazi.

Al-Werfalli Case The first warrant of arrest was issued on 15 August 2017. The case remains in the Pre-Trial stage, pending the suspect’s arrest or voluntary appearance before the Court. The ICC does not try individuals in their absence.

Situation in Libya: ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I issues a second warrant of arrest for Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf AL-WERFALLI for war crimes On 4 July 2018, Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court ("ICC" or the "Court") issued a second warrant of arrest for Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf AL‑WERFALLI ("Mr. Al-Werfalli") for his alleged responsibility for murder as a war crime in the context of the non-international armed...

Human Rights Watch, UNSMIL demand Al-Werfalli be handed to ICC for war crimes Human Rights Watch has issued a statement condemning the attacks that killed 34 and injured over 80 in Libya's Benghazi on Tuesday. Human Rights Watch

al-Werfalli, the militia commander of Haftar, who had arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for committing a war crime in Libya, died as a result of the assassination in Benghazi. According to reports in Libyan local media, Haftar's militia commander Mahmud al-Werfalli was attacked near the Arab Medical University in Benghazi city. It was stated that Verfelli died as a result of the attack.The ICC issued an arrest warrant against al-Werfalli in 2017 on the grounds that "he committed a war crime, killed 33 people in different regions of Benghazi and executed 6 people without trial".In September 2020, the European Union put al-Werfalli and some others on the sanction list with three entities for violating human rights in Libya.Numerous images were reflected on social media in past, about mass executions and repressive actions against civilians that al-Werfalli and his militia gangs had committed. Libyan activists were condemned these in same period and stated that Verfelli's move once again revealed the state, institutions and law not functioning in the regions under Haftar's control.Last year Haftar assigns war criminal al-Werfalli to recruit soldiers, despite all international decisions.