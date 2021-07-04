What's new

Haftar threatens to "liberate Tripoli again" if Libyan elections fail

H

Homajon

FULL MEMBER
Jun 24, 2012
750
3
804
Country
Germany
Location
United Kingdom
Haftar threatens to "liberate Tripoli again" if Libyan elections fail
July 03, 2021 - 20:22
Posted in:
Written By: AbdulkaderAssad



Khalifa Haftar has told one of his loyalist journalists, Mahmoud Al-Musrati, in an interview the latter posted on his Facebook page Friday, that if elections won’t be held in December, his forces will be ready to “liberate Tripoli from criminals and militias once again.”

Al-Musrati reported that Haftar had told him that in 2019, his militias didn’t use massive force to storm the Libyan capital because they feared for the lives and properties of the civilians, adding that he would be ready to announce the “real Zero Hour” for war to commence in Tripoli if elections weren’t held on time.

Haftar also claimed that the other side – the legitimate Libyan Army under the previous Government of National accord and the current Government of National Unity – were delusional about victory, adding that his militias had withdrawn from Tripoli frontlines over “sovereign decisions” to secure their back lines and the oil crescent region because the enemy with the support of regional powers were intending to enter oil facilities”.

“The US asked us to break away from Russia. When we asked for an alternative, they ignored us and looked away from the interference of Turkey and US Africa Command (AFRICOM) as well as NATO that helped bomb our troops. AFRICOM targeted our forces at Al-Wattiya Airbase and in a number of Tripoli frontlines.” Haftar said, according to Al-Musrati.

He reiterated that as per the political process and the desire of allies and friends, he went along with the current roadmap and would wait until elections take place, adding that Libya’s unity and sovereignty as well as the withdrawal of the “occupiers” are unnegotiable red lines.

www.libyaobserver.ly

Haftar threatens to "liberate Tripoli again" if Libyan elections fail | The Libya Observer

Khalifa Haftar has told one of his loyalist journalists, Mahmoud Al-Musrati, in an interview the latter posted on his Facebook page Friday, that if elections won’t be held in December, his forces will be ready to “liberate Tripoli from criminals and militias once again.” Al-Musrati reported...
www.libyaobserver.ly www.libyaobserver.ly
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,997
-7
2,735
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Just not realistic.. Last time my mann Hafter ran into horror via robot drones without any humans controlling them marking first robot warfare in history.. Relentless machines... Highly unlikely he miscalculates this time again as Egypt will annex his share of Libya once they come in to safe the eastern part of Libya and he can't do a damn thing without Egypt his an egyptian puppet he will do whatever Sisi tells him and it is unlikely Sisi choses escalation his a great diplomat... Plus Sisi has already meet his objective so there is no motive in Cairo to escalate or go into Tripoli by force
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,815
22
16,110
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Libya has so little time window to modernize the country using their oil and gas. I think there is still 15 years ahead before oil will be replaced with nickle, aluminium and other minerals to build EV battery.

With 6.5 million population and huge oil and gas reserves, it has more potency to be a strong Arab nation as they also have hard working and warrior mentality people among their population.

No time to wage war among themselves and being laugh by other Arab nations as sick men in the Middle East along with Syria and Yemen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom